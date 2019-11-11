Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized Monday night with a brain injury.

According to NBC News, the 95-year-old former president was taken to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta and will have “a procedure” performed Tuesday.

Former US President Carter admitted to Emory Univ. Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls; procedure scheduled for Tuesday morning. https://t.co/RXQR6a1Y0D — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) November 12, 2019

Mr. Carter will have a procedure done to relieve pressure on his brain, which NBC described as the result of “bleeding due to his recent falls.”

A spokeswoman told the Associated Press that Mr. Carter is resting comfortably, and is with his wife, Rosalynn.

Mr. Carter is the oldest surviving president in American history.





Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.