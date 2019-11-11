Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized Monday night with a brain injury.
According to NBC News, the 95-year-old former president was taken to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta and will have “a procedure” performed Tuesday.
Mr. Carter will have a procedure done to relieve pressure on his brain, which NBC described as the result of “bleeding due to his recent falls.”
A spokeswoman told the Associated Press that Mr. Carter is resting comfortably, and is with his wife, Rosalynn.
Mr. Carter is the oldest surviving president in American history.
