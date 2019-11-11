Joseph R. Biden said Monday night that if he adopted Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s tactics in the 2020 Democratic presidential race that he would be questioning whether she should be running in “the Socialist primary.”

The war of words has been heating up between Mr. Biden and Ms. Warren over her “Medicare for All” plan. The Massachusetts Senator has said the critics of her health care vision are pedaling Republican talking points and are “running in the wrong presidential primary.”

“Imagine if I said to her, you should be in the Socialist primary?” Mr. Biden said in a CNN Town Hall in Iowa, suggesting he’d get raked over the coals by the media.

Asked whether he thinks she should run in a Socialist primary, Mr. Biden said, “No.”

Mr. Biden said Ms. Warren’s health care plan is too costly and her vow to not raise taxes on the middle-class is not realistic.

He said his beef is with Ms. Warren’s “elitist” and “my way or the highway” attitude on health care.

“Where I come from, growing up in a middle-class neighborhood, the last thing I liked is people telling my family and me what we should know, what we should believe - as if somehow we were not informed, that just because we didn’t have money we were not knowledgeable,” Mr. Biden said.

“I resent that, and I wasn’t talking about her, I was talking about the attitude that if you don’t agree with me get in the other party. I a more of Democrat from my shoe souls to my ears than anybody running in this party.”

