House Democrats on Monday released a transcript of a closed-door interview with a Pentagon official who said concerns were raised about the legality of President Trump withholding military aid from Ukraine.

Laura K. Cooper, the Defense Department deputy assistant secretary for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, said White House moves to block $391 million in aide because of corruption concerns raised red flags.

“The comments in the room at the deputies’ level reflected a sense that there was not an understanding of how this could legally play out,” she said. “And at that meeting, the deputies agreed to look into the legalities and to look at what was possible.”

Her testimony, the latest in a series of transcripts released by the Democrats running the impeachment inquiry, built on the case that Mr. Trump abused his power by prodding Kyiv to investigate political rival Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter, as well as investigate Ukraine interference in the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

Much of Ms. Cooper’s testimony focused on what she saw as the vital national security interest of delivering the military aid to Ukraine for its ongoing clash with Russia.

However, she said her superiors at the Pentagon and officials at the White House Office of Management and Budget did not explain why the aid was held back.

It wasn’t until August, after Mr. Trump’s now-infamous phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, that then-U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker described a pressure campaign.

“He was engaged in to see if there was a statement that the government of Ukraine would make that would somehow disavow any interference in U.S. elections and would commit to the prosecution of any individuals involved in election interference. And that was about as specific as it got,” she told the inquiry.

