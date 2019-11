SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) - Sun Prairie police say they’ve arrested a driver for his tenth drunken driving charge after finding him passed out behind the wheel.

The 41-year-old man was found unconscious in a car shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday. He was booked on tentative charges of felony operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation and on a probation and parole hold.

