LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Lakewood police say a man was fatally shot by an officer after refusing the officer’s repeated commands to drop a handgun during an attempt to take him into custody.

Agent Paul Osckel says in a statement that officers on Monday were trying to arrest the 22-year-old man at a home when the shooting occurred. Osckel says the man had multiple “violent felony warrants.”

The man began crawling out of a basement window when an officer repeatedly asked him to drop a handgun before he was shot.

Osckel says the man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.