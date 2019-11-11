The widow of former Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, announced Monday that she will run for her husband’s seat.

In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings said she would be the best person to carry on her husband’s legacy.

“I’m going to run this race and I’m going to run it hard, as if he’s still right here by my side,” she said.

Mr. Cummings died of cancer on Oct. 17 after more than two decades in the House.

Mrs. Cummings, who also ran for Maryland governor in 2018, said her running was also her husband’s wish, communicated earlier this year while he was sick and considering retiring.

“That was a discussion we had some months ago,” she said. “In the end, he was conflicted about whether he should resign or stay in office. We thought there might be a turnaround. It didn’t happen.”

