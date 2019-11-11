GHENT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin “had a good four years” during a visit to a steel plant in Kentucky.

Bevin ran a close race against Democrat Andy Beshear but is trailing by about 5,000 votes ahead of a re-canvass on Thursday.

McConnell says he’s “sorry Matt came up short.” He says the re-canvass is unlikely to change the results of the Nov. 5 election and that “barring a dramatic reversal on the re-canvass, we’ll have a new governor in three weeks.”

McConnell was in Carroll County on Monday to tout a US-Spain treaty he helped pass that cut the taxes for the North American Stainless plant. Bevin has cited voting irregularities in the governor’s race but has not provided evidence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.