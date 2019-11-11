Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney withdrew his petition Monday to join a lawsuit over impeachment testimony, after a legal clash with former national security adviser John R. Bolton.

Lawyers for Mr. Mulvaney said they will file a separate court motion, after a lawyer for Mr. Bolton argued in court papers that Mr. Mulvaney should not be allowed to join an existing lawsuit due to competing interests.

The lawsuit, filed by former NSC deputy Charles Kupperman, seeks a court ruling on whether to comply with a House subpoena to testify in the impeachment inquiry or follow the president’s directive not to testify.

Mr. Bolton is said to have been furious with Mr. Mulvaney over his actions allegedly blocking U.S. military aid to Ukraine, a central focus of the impeachment investigation.

Mr. Bolton was forced out of his White House post in September.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.