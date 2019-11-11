INVERNESS, Fla. — Controversy over one Florida county commission’s response to being asked to pay for a digital subscription to the New York Times has spilled over into the local tourism realm.

The Citrus County Chronicle reports people are cancelling trips to Citrus County and the repercussions are being felt as far abroad as London, England.

John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, said as of Wednesday afternoon he’s received 10 anonymous and signed emails from tourists who all oppose county commissioners’ actions.

In late October, commissioners discussed whether to buy the digital subscription but didn’t make a final decision. County library officials were in favor.

On Nov. 19, commissioners will decide whether to take the advice of library officials and spend $2,700 annually for a digital subscription to the paper.

