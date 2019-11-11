TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) - Maryland State Police are looking into the death of a pedestrian who they say was standing in Interstate 495 when she was struck by an SUV in Prince George’s County.

A news release from the police says the unidentified 40-year-old woman was standing in the highway shortly after midnight Monday. Authorities say there was nothing to suggest the victim had been driving a vehicle that had become disabled.

The driver told investigators he tried to avoid hitting the victim but was unable to do so.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

