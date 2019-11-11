KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Court records say an off-duty Kansas police officer who told a bar server that “I have my gun on me. I’ll shoot you” was initially allowed to keep his service weapon after a responding officer urged witnesses not to press charges.

The Kansas City Star obtained the records after a state agency revoked the law enforcement license for former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer Robert Ward.

The 41-year-old eventually was sentenced to one year of probation for assault and possession of a firearm while under the influence after other officers raised concerns about his conduct last year at The Peanut bar in Mission.

The officer who initially tried to cover for Ward no longer works for the Mission police department. Police didn’t say whether that officer quit or was fired.

