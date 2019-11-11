PHOENIX (AP) - A Dec. 17 sentencing hearing has been scheduled for an Arizona man convicted of making false statements to FBI agents during the investigation of the 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas.

Abdul Khabir Wahid was found guilty this summer of making false statements to agents and tampering with a witness.

Even though his bench trial was reopened earlier this month to let Wahid question a witness, his verdict remained unchanged.

Wahid was a friend of Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, who were killed by police after the pair opened fire outside the anti-Islam event in Garland.

Wahid testified at the trial of Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem, who was convicted for giving guns to Simpson and Soofi.

Prosecutors say Wahid wasn’t directly involved in the attack.

