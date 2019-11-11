LOCKHART, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina sheriff says one of his deputies shot and killed a man who tried to attack the officer with a knife even after being shocked with a Taser.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said 28-year-old Daniel Childers Jr. first tried to use the knife to attack paramedics called to his Lockhart home around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Taylor says Childers then threatened the deputy with the knife and kept trying to stab the officer after being hit by the Taser.

Taylor said in a statement Childers died at the scene of the shooting. The deputy and paramedics were not injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the killing.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.