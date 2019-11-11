MADRID (AP) — Spain’s interim prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has called on political opponents to be “responsible” and “generous” by allowing a Socialist-led government to end the monthslong political deadlock.

With 96% of the votes counted, the Socialists won 120 seats, down three seats from the last election in April and still far from the absolute majority of 176 needed to form a government alone.

Celebrating that his party came first in Sunday’s national election, Sánchez vowed to begin the work Monday of clearing the stalemate that had brought Spaniards to the polls for the fourth time in four years.

He also told supporters that “we extend this call to all the political parties except those that … plant the seeds of hate in our democracy.” His reference hinted at the far-right and possibly also at separatist Catalan parties.

