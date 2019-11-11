A federal judge Monday dealt a setback to President Trump’s lawsuit to stop the state of New York from providing a congressional committee with his tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee based in D.C, said his court doesn’t have jurisdiction over New York officials, dismissing them as defendants.

Judge Nichols said Mr. Trump was welcome to sue the officials — New York Attorney General Letitia James and state tax officer Michael Schmidt — in New York.

“Mr. Trump bears the burden of establishing personal jurisdiction, but his allegations do not establish that the District of Columbia’s long-arm statute is satisfied here with either defendant,” the judge wrote.

The president’s lawyers argued in Washington that New York enacted a law allowing for his taxes to be turned over to the Democratic-led committee as punishment for his political views. Ms. James, meanwhile, countered that Judge Nichols doesn’t have the jurisdiction to consider the validity of a New York state law.

Mr. Trump has also sued the House Ways and Means Committee, the panel seeking the documents.

