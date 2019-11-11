A federal judge Monday dealt a setback to President Trump’s lawsuit to stop the state of New York from providing a congressional committee with his tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee based in D.C., said his court doesn’t have jurisdiction over New York officials, dismissing them as defendants.

Judge Nichols said Mr. Trump was welcome to sue the officials — New York Attorney General Letitia James and state tax officer Michael Schmidt — in New York.

“Mr. Trump bears the burden of establishing personal jurisdiction, but his allegations do not establish that the District of Columbia’s long-arm statute is satisfied here with either defendant,” the judge wrote.

The president’s lawyers argued in Washington that New York enacted a law allowing for his taxes to be turned over to the Democratic-led committee as punishment for his political views. Ms. James, meanwhile, countered that Judge Nichols doesn’t have the jurisdiction to consider the validity of a New York state law.

Mr. Trump has also sued the House Ways and Means Committee, the panel seeking the documents.

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for the president, said he is reviewing the decision, adding that the lawsuit against the committee is still proceeding.

