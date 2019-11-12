By - Associated Press - Tuesday, November 12, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis man accused of assaulting a 75-year-old man as he got off a Metro Transit bus is now charged with murder after the victim died.

Hennepin County prosecutors amended the charge against 23-year-old Leroy Davis-Miles to second-degree unintentional murder on Tuesday. Davis-Miles originally was charged with first-degree assault.

Minneapolis police say they were notified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office that the victim died Tuesday afternoon.

TOP STORIES
Dems last gasp to smear Trump
Cashier, manager fired from Cook Out restaurant after police officer was refused service
Camera, tripwire device found near Confederate monument in Charlottesville

According to the original complaint, the victim boarded a Metro Transit bus last Wednesday as did Davis-Miles and his companions. Bus surveillance video shows the victim asking the group to not be so loud.

When the victim got off the bus, Davis-Miles allegedly punched him. The victim fell backward and hit his head on the pavement.

Davis-Miles remains jailed on $150,000 bail.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide