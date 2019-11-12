By - Associated Press - Tuesday, November 12, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis man accused of assaulting a 75-year-old man as he got off a Metro Transit bus is now charged with murder after the victim died.

Hennepin County prosecutors amended the charge against 23-year-old Leroy Davis-Miles to second-degree unintentional murder on Tuesday. Davis-Miles originally was charged with first-degree assault.

Minneapolis police say they were notified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office that the victim died Tuesday afternoon.

According to the original complaint, the victim boarded a Metro Transit bus last Wednesday as did Davis-Miles and his companions. Bus surveillance video shows the victim asking the group to not be so loud.

When the victim got off the bus, Davis-Miles allegedly punched him. The victim fell backward and hit his head on the pavement.

Davis-Miles remains jailed on $150,000 bail.

