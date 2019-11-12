TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a woman whose body was found on the side of a road in Ohio had been stabbed numerous times.

The Blade in Toledo reports that Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a deputy Lucas County coroner, says 30-year-old Michelle Keagler was stabbed two dozen times and some of the wounds were defensive ones. He said the weapon is believed to be a large knife.

The coroner’s office hasn’t released a final ruling on the cause of death.

Toledo police say officers found Keagler around 8 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 75 after a truck driver called 911 to report a person lying on the side of a road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the Crime Stoppers program.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.