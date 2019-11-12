National Nurses United, the country’s largest nurses union group, will endorse Sen. Bernard Sanders for president this week, the group announced on Tuesday.

“We need a president who makes it easier for us to stand together and hold our employers accountable for putting people above profits,” said NNU President Jean Ross.

Ms. Ross cited Mr. Sanders’ support for a universal “Medicare for All” health care system, as well as his position on other issues such as climate change and labor rights.

The group also endorsed the Vermont senator in 2016, when he was a top contender for the Democrats’ presidential nomination against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Union support will be critical for the eventual Democratic nominee next year, though many of the country’s most prominent unions are likely to stay on the sidelines until it’s clear who the party will nominate to take on President Trump.

