PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Burgerville has an initial agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit against them over a hack that potentially exposed thousands of customers’ credit and debit card information.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Vancouver, Washington-based restaurant chain was one of over 100 businesses mostly in the restaurant or hospitality markets attacked by an international gang of cyberthieves last year.

In most cases federal law enables customers to be reimbursed by banks or merchants for such fraud reported within 60 days. Last year Burgerville offered customers a free, one-year credit monitoring service to guard against intrusions.

Portland attorney Michael Fuller, who brought the suit on behalf of customers, said it will compensate customers for losses they experienced due to fraud or inconvenience due to the hack.

Burgerville also promises to implement specific security protections.

The preliminary settlement awaits court approval next month.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

