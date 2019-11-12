CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says Cedar City police fatally shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun toward them.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred Monday after officers responded to a call from a woman who said her husband was threatening her and her adult son.

According to a statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office, the officers asked the man to move forward with his hands visible and the officers fired multiple rounds when he approached “while pointing a handgun in their direction.”

No identities were released.

The Sheriff’s Office said a multi-county task force is investigating the incident.

