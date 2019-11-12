Hillary Clinton says “many, many, many people” are urging her to enter the 2020 presidential race, but that at the moment she has no plans to run.

Ms. Clinton, the party’s 2016 presidential nominee, has yet to close the door on a bid, teasing the idea during public relations tour for the book she co-authored with her daughter, Chelsea, entitled, “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

The former secretary of state was back at it again on Tuesday, telling BBC Radio 5 Live that a third bid is still an option.

“I, as I say, never, never, never say never,” she said. “I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.”

She added, “But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

Ms. Clinton finished second behind then-Sen. Barack Obama in the 2008 Democratic race and in 2016 became the first woman to win a major party’s presidential nomination before losing to President Trump in the general election.

