Louisiana’s attorney general issued an opinion Tuesday allowing police, firefighters and civil servants to attend President Trump’s campaign rally later this week, reversing guidance by a local official that would have barred their attendance.

State Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, said that “mere attendance at a rally … is not a prohibited political activity.”

The decision will allow firefighters from Shreveport, and other municipal employees, to attend Mr. Trump’s rally in Bossier City on Thursday.

Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton had asked for an opinion from the state’s fire, police and civil service state examiner, Adrienne Bordelon, who said no firefighters or police officers could attend. She said their attendance could be perceived as supporting a particular candidate.

Mr. Landry said in a Twitter post that “any action taken to direct or coerce firefighters, police officers, or other civil servants into not attending President @realDonaldTrump’s rally could violate the law.”

Rep. Mike Johnson, Louisiana Republican, said in a Facebook post that he was “contacted by many, many firefighters and police officers who want to attend the Trump rally in their individual capacities, but were warned they cannot — even in plain clothes.”

“State Reps. Alan Seabaugh, Dodie Horton and I have talked this over with our good friend, La. Attorney General Jeff Landry, and he is issuing an Attorney General’s Opinion today to affirm the constitutional rights of all our civil servants!” Mr. Johnson said.

