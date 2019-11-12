Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden sits atop the 2020 Democratic presidential field in the early state of New Hampshire, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday.

Mr. Biden had the support of 20% of likely Democratic primary voters in the state, and was followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 16%, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 15%, and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 14%.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii was at 6%, and was followed by entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 4%. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer were next at 3% apiece.

Two percent of likely primary voters said they would definitely vote for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg if he got into the race, while 37% said they would consider voting for him and 54% said they would definitely not vote for him.

“If he truly is in, there is a lot of work to do. But with vast resources to draw from, Michael Bloomberg’s nascent campaign could morph from ‘under construction’ to ‘full steam ahead’ in a New York minute,” said Quinnipiac University Polling analyst Tim Malloy.

Mr. Bloomberg, apparently unsatisfied with the 2020 Democratic field, has taken steps recently to prepare a potential presidential run.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. are also reportedly weighing late entries into the race.

The survey of 1,134 likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire was taken from Nov. 6-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

