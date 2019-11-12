The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops elected as president Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gómez, an immigrant born in Mexico, on Tuesday morning in Baltimore.

Rev. Gómez, 67, has spoken boldly against deportations and in favor of so-called “Dreamers,” those persons who were brought to the U.S. as children but do not possess legal status. A naturalized American, Rev. Gómez has served for three years as the Catholic conference’s vice president.

American Roman Catholic bishops are meeting in Baltimore this week for the annual fall general assembly. On Monday, bishops heard reports from a number of committee chairs ranging from gun reform to pro-life activities.

On Monday evening in Los Angeles, a message from Rev. Gómez was read at mass calling for Congress and President Trump to find a path forward for amnesty for “Dreamers.”

