AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama judge has denied bond to a suspect in the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ missing stepdaughter.

Court records filed Tuesday show that Lee County District Judge Russell K. Bush denied bond to 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, who’s charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Nineteen-year-old Aniah Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24. She was last seen at a convenience store and has yet to be found.

According to charging documents, police in Auburn, Alabama, said the passenger area of Blanchard’s car had blood evidence showing someone had suffered “a life-threatening injury.” A state forensics lab determined the blood was Blanchard’s.

The charging document says a witness told police he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car and drive away with her.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.