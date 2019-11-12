LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have arrested a man they say broke into 17 homes within a few miles (kilometers) of each other, stealing metal and parts to sell at local scrap yards.

News outlets report 48-year-old David Lee Thurman pleaded not guilty during a Monday arraignment hearing in Louisville on 17 counts of second-degree burglary.

In court documents obtained by news outlets, Louisville police say Thurman admitted to investigators he entered multiple homes to steal copper, wiring and air conditioning units then sell the items to Jefferson County scrap yards for cash. The documents list that Thurman hit more than a dozen homes across at least nine streets, most within about 2 miles (3 kilometers) of each other.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21.

