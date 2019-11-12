House Democrats announced the lineup for a packed second week of public impeachment hearings, scheduling eight witnesses over the course of three days.

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will be first up on Tuesday morning.

Former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and National Security Council official Tim Morrison — two of the witnesses Republicans requested — are slated for later that afternoon.

Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will have his own hearing Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, Department of Defense official Laura Cooper and Under Secretary of State David Hale — another one of the witnesses requested by the GOP — will testify.

Fiona Hill, a former White House expert on Russia, will round out the week with a hearing on Friday.

