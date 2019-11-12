ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to gun charges in a case in which the FBI linked him to a violent neo-Nazi group.

Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Thomasberg entered the plea Tuesday during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 28.

An FBI agent has said Thomasberg joined a neo-Nazi group, Atomwaffen Division, shortly after attending the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted in violence in 2017.

FBI agents recovered more than 20 guns from Thomasberg’s home and found a loaded pistol in his car.

Authorities say Thomasberg illegally possessed guns as an abuser of controlled substances and illegally obtained one by serving as a straw purchaser for somebody else affiliated with Atomwaffen.

