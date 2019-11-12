NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - An Ohio man who previously served nearly 20 years in prison for carjacking has been sentenced for robbing a phone store in New Jersey.

A federal judge in Newark sentenced 47-year-old Frederick White to 25 years Tuesday for a 2016 armed robbery of a store in Orange.

The former Westerville, Ohio, resident had pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say White wore a wig and brandished a gun during the robbery and stole cash from an employee. He was captured nearby after a foot chase.

White was convicted in a 1993 armed carjacking in Newark and was released in 2012. He was on supervised release at the time of the robbery in Orange.

