Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed House Democrats’ prioritization of impeaching President Trump over other policy priorities of appropriations and trade agreements.

The Kentucky Republican said Tuesday on the Senate floor that Democrats were deliberately avoiding consideration of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and slow-walking funding for the Department of Defense and other officials serving the U.S. abroad.

“House Democrats have enough time to continue their three-year-old obsession with impeaching the president, but they cannot find the time to pass a landmark trade deal that would create 176,000 new American jobs,” Mr. McConnell said on the Senate floor. “Just saying their priorities out loud indicates how backwards they are.”

As House Democrats prepare to hold public impeachment proceedings this week, funding for several federal agencies and departments is set to run out later this month.

While Congress took action last month on appropriations for a host of federal departments and agencies, the Senate remains stuck on funding in a more controversial spending bill that includes the Department of Defense.

“The United States of America cannot operate at less than full-strength on the world stage because Democrats are too busy, too busy impeaching the commander-in-chief,” Mr. McConnell said on the Senate floor. “While our Democratic colleagues continue to block the Senate from moving forward with defense funding on the floor, we [will] use this time to confirm more of the president’s well-qualified nominees to the executive branch and to the federal bench.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.