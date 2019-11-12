Sen. Michael Bennet is betting that voters in New Hampshire will boost his underdog presidential bid, vowing to spend more time in the state than any of his rivals in the 2020 race in the run-up to the first-in-the-nation primary.

Mr. Bennet, Colorado Democrat, also announced this week he is beefing up his campaign operation in New Hampshire and knocked the way the Democratic National Committee has handled the primary process.

“Spending time with New Hampshire voters has made me a better candidate,” Mr. Bennet said. “I intend to spend more time in the state than anyone else between now and the primary.”

“While the DNC is creating a national primary and excluding candidates from debates, I am going living room to living room, listening as much as I am talking, and making real progress,” he said.

Mr. Bennet has failed to meet the DNC established polling and donor thresholds to qualify for recent debates, leaving him frustrated with the process and critical of candidates that he says are running on unrealistic promises.

He registered at 1% in a Quinnipiac survey released this week of likely New Hampshire primary voters.

