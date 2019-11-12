Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Tuesday he will follow President Trump’s directive to defy a House subpoena seeking his testimony in the impeachment inquiry, abandoning his plan to ask a federal judge to decide whether he should testify.

“After further consideration, Mr. Mulvaney does not intend to pursue litigation regarding the deposition subpoena issued to him by the U.S. House of Representatives,” his lawyers said in court papers filed Tuesday. “Rather, he will rely on the direction of the president” and government lawyers “in not appearing for the relevant deposition.”

Mr. Mulvaney had indicated on Monday that he would file a request with the court to decide whether to comply with the House subpoena. He initially sought to join a lawsuit filed by former National Security Council deputy Charles Kupperman over his potential cooperation with the inquiry, but backed away from that plan on Monday after Mr. Kupperman opposed the move.

