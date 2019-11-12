A new whistleblower has filed a complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General against the individual that sparked House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

The complaint, obtained by Fox News and confirmed by The Washington Times, alleges that the still-unnamed whistleblower has violated federal law by soliciting a “gift” from more than 6,000 individuals via a GoFundMe page.

The account was created in September by a group called Whisletblower Aid and pushed by the impeachment whist blower’s attorneys online.

Please help support the Intelligence Community Whistleblower raise funds via @wbaidlaw - this is a tax-deductible contribution. My sincerest thank you for your support. https://t.co/bPiFkc29o4 — Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) September 26, 2019

The GoFundMe has raised over $277,500 as of Tuesday morning.

The new whistleblower’s attorneys say their client believes these donations are coming from “prohibited sources.” They’re requesting the inspector general investigate whether any of the donations came from foreign agents.

“The most concerning allegation that my client believes is that the federal employee you are protecting and their attorneys apparently have strategically weaponized their alleged whistleblowing activities into a very lucrative money-making enterprise,” the complaint reads.

The GoFundMe effort is described as a means to support the lawyers of “a U.S. intelligence officer.” It specifically states donations will only be accepted from U.S. citizens, but many of the donations were made anonymously.

The impeachment whistleblower’s lawyers are standing by the fundraising effort.

“Any fundraising efforts for the Intelligence Community Whistleblower have complied with federal laws, including ethics requirements. Should any governmental agency properly inquire we would, of course, cooperate,” lead counsel Andrew Bakaj said in a statement to The Times.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.