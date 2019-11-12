Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, is now leading in Iowa in a tight battle for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a Monmouth University poll released on Tuesday.

Mr. Buttigieg was the top choice of 22% of likely caucus-goers, and was followed by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 19%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 18%, and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 13%, according to the poll.

Mr. Buttigieg gained 14 points of support compared to August, and Mr. Sanders gained 5 points. Mr. Biden lost 7 points of support since then and Ms. Warren’s support dipped by 2 points.

“Buttigieg is emerging as a top pick for a wide variety of Iowa Democrats,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “While he has made nominally bigger gains among older caucusgoers, you really can’t pigeonhole his support to one particular group. He is doing well with voters regardless of education or ideology.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was next at 5%, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris of California, billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer, and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3% apiece.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii were both at 2%, and no other candidate topped 1% support.

Still, only about a quarter of likely caucusgoers - 28% - said they are firmly decided on their choice.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has taken steps in recent days to jump into the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, was added to the horse race question in the middle of the polling.

But he was the top choice of just one respondent out of the 361 likely caucus-goers contacted after he was added to the poll. Mr. Bloomberg also had a negative 17%-41% favorable-unfavorable split.

“If the race is still wide-open when actual voting begins, it is more likely that Democratic voters will turn to someone who has already been out hustling on the campaign trail,” Mr. Murray said. “It makes more sense to pay attention to someone like Amy Klobuchar in this scenario than look for a white knight to come riding to the rescue.”

The survey of 451 likely Democratic caucus-goers was taken from Nov. 7-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.

