Roger Stone was updating Trump campaign officials about WikiLeaks’ plans to release damaging emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee, Rick Gates testified Tuesday.

Mr. Gates, President Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, testified in the perjury trial of Roger Stone, an unofficial campaign adviser. Prosecutors allege Mr. Stone lied to Congress about attempts to contact WikiLeaks in an bid to thwart its Russia probe.

Mr. Gates said he believed the longtime GOP operative had some connection to WikiLeaks based on the information he was feeding the Trump campaign.

“Mr. Stone never indicated where he got the information, but I did not believe it was public information. I believe he had other sources he was getting in the information from,” Mr. Gates said.

The Trump campaign viewed the WikiLeaks revelations as a “gift” and there was “a state of happiness” among top officials about information that could damage 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Mr. Gates said.

“Any time you’re in a campaign and damaging information came out about your competitor, it’s helpful,” he said.

Mr. Gates said he was riding in a car with then-candidate Trump in July 2016 when Mr. Stone called the future president. Although he couldn’t hear the conversation’s content, Mr. Trump “indicated that more information would be coming,” Mr. Gates said.

