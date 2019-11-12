Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of President Trump, will not take the stand in his perjury trial, his attorney said Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Mr. Stone lied to Congress in an effort to stonewall its Russian election-meddling investigation.

Defense attorney Robert Buschel told the court that his client will not take the stand in his own defense. Instead, the defense will play a 50-minute recording of his congressional testimony.

Mr. Stone’s attorneys have argued he did not intend to lie, but rather was misled by lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee.

Prosecutors rested early Tuesday after recalling its first witness, former FBI agent Michelle Taylor.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said closing arguments will take place Wednesday afternoon before the case heads to the jury.

