DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say they’ve broken up a methamphetamine business run by an inmate in a Georgia jail.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says investigators from his office and the FBI joined forces in a yearlong investigation dubbed Operation Extended Stay.

Chitwood says 42-year-old Jeffery White is believed to be the ringleader. He’s serving 20 years in prison in Washington County, Georgia, for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports White and his associates are believed to have pushed more than 220 pounds of meth in Volusia County.

Chitwood says White ran the business from his cell, using contraband cellphones smuggled to him. Investigators have arrested 28 people and 10 others remain at large.

Authorities say White used two women in Florida as contacts.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.