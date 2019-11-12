By - Associated Press - Tuesday, November 12, 2019

HAVANA (AP) - Spanish King Felipe VI and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel have met at the start of the first modern state visit to Cuba by a member of the royal family that once ruled the Caribbean island.

The king and Queen Letizia began their official activities Tuesday morning by offering a wreath at a monument to José Martí, a hero of Cuba’s 19th century fight for independence from Spain.

After their meeting in Cuba’s Palace of the Revolution, the king and president signed an agreement whose details were not immediately disclosed.

The queen and Cuban first lady Lis Cuesta then toured colonial Old Havana.

The trip has sparked criticism in Spain from right-wing politicians and conservative-leaning newspapers over a trip seen as a step forward for normal relations.

