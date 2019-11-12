By - Associated Press - Tuesday, November 12, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Southern Poverty Law Center has published emails that it says show Trump adviser Stephen Miller “promoted white nationalist literature and racist propaganda” to a conservative news site.

The nonprofit’s Hatewatch blog published excerpts Tuesday of leaked emails Miller sent to Breitbart editors in 2015 and 2016.

The organization says the emails were provided by a former Breitbart editor who was fired. Miller often discusses potential immigration stories in the messages.

TOP STORIES
La Russa joins Angels as senior adviser for baseball ops
Report: UnityPoint, Sanford Health merger abruptly halted
Woman struck and killed in pedestrian crosswalk

The excerpts show Miller sent a link from VDARE, an anti-immigration website that has published work by white nationalists. The group says Miller also suggested a racist novel about violent migrants while discussing the pope’s message on immigration.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said officials had not seen the report but called the SPLC “a far-left smear organization.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide