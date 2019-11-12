The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for a lawsuit against Remington by victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who want the gun-maker held liable for the attack that killed 20 children and six adults.

The justices denied Remington’s request to review the case as it carries on in Connecticut courts.

The gun manufacturer had challenged the legal battle against it, saying federal law generally prohibits lawsuits against gun sellers and manufacturers when criminal use results from such a sale.

The estates representing the Sandy Hook victims, though, have argued Remington used unlawful marketing practices of the particular weapon used by Adam Lanza, who slaughtered the more than two dozen victims in December of 2012.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner, said Sandy Hook victims deserve their day in court.

“There’s a straight line from those brave Newtown parents, to the activism of the Parkland students, to the millions of others who’ve said ‘enough’ in the long years between and since those tragedies. They’re using every tool of democracy: in the streets, at the polls, and today, in the courts,” said Mr. Biden, who was vice president at the time of the massacre.

