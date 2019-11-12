DACA can, and probably will, ultimately be ended by the Trump administration.

The Supreme Court spent Tuesday morning debating whether to accept Homeland Security’s original reasoning for why it wants to phase out the Obama-era deportation amnesty, or whether to send it back for a do-over.

“What’s the point?” wondered Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who seemed sympathetic to the plight of more than 600,000 illegal immigrant “Dreamers” currently protected by the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but also wondered what role the courts should play in delving into agencies’ decisions.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco, defending President Trump’s 2017 phaseout, said the courts should do very little peering behind the curtain. He pointed to a long line of cases he said show judges must defer to agencies when they do lay out reasons for their decisions.

In this case, he said it was perfectly natural that Homeland Security would want to end the Obama policy that carved people out of enforcement.

“Nothing in [immigration law] requires the department, a law enforcement agency, to not enforce the law,” he said.

The court’s four Democrat-appointed justices appeared inclined to believe more reasoning was needed.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor went so far as to call what Mr. Trump has already done a “choice to destroy lives” of those Dreamers protected by DACA.

The five GOP-appointed justices were tougher to read, though they generally seemed inclined to give deference to the administration, which offered two different explanations to the lower courts.

The case comes to the high court after competing lower court rulings.

One judge in Maryland upheld Mr. Trump’s phaseout, but courts ranging from D.C. to California ruled his administration was too brief in its explanations.

They all agreed, however, that in theory he does have the power to do a phaseout.

Even the lawyer representing DACA interests, Theodore Olson, agreed Mr. Trump can end Mr. Obama’s program.

“Yes,” he said flatly in reply to a question.

Mr. Obama repeatedly said he didn’t have the power to grant such a broad reprieve — “I’m not a king,” he told Spanish-language network Univision in 2011 — before deciding in 2012 that he did have the power after all.

The program applied to illegal immigrants who were under age 31 at the time, who’d come to the U.S. by 2007 and had arrived before turning 16 years of age, had pursued a high school education, and who’d kept a relatively clean criminal rap sheet.

The Obama administration said applications would be judged on a case-by-cases basis and approval was not automatic — but it was pretty close to being so. In the first full year, 97.7% of cases decided resulted in approval. Even under the Trump administration, approval rates were still above 80% until the phaseout was announced.

More than 800,000 people were approved for DACA over its lifetime, and some 660,000 were still under its protections as of September. The others either failed to renew, managed to get some more permanent status such as by marrying an American, or in some cases had DACA stripped from them for criminal activity.

While high-performing recipients are more common, The Washington Times has detailed some of those criminal entanglements, including more than a dozen who have actually been arrested at the border over the past 18 months on charges of migrant smuggling.

