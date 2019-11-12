The Supreme Court’s ruling in the DACA case is likely to detonate in the middle of the presidential campaign, and those on both sides of the issue say even if he prevails with the justices, it’s not likely to be pretty for President Trump.

No matter what the ruling, it will create a major political headache just as the campaign is kicking into full swing.

If the court approves his phaseout of the Obama-era deportation amnesty it will create a challenge: He can follow through on the phaseout, enraging immigrants and their families, who account for millions of voters. Or he can suspend the phaseout and work with Congress on a bill to legalize the “Dreamers,” which would anger his own base of support.

If, as seems less likely, the court rules against his phaseout, the justices will likely have given him a roadmap for a do-over. Mr. Trump could then try to do it properly — again antagonizing immigration activists — or give up the issue, irking his supporters.

“Killing a popular program like DACA is a liability to the Republicans, regardless of how the court rules and the timing of the court’s decision puts it squarely in the middle of the 2020 campaign cycle,” said Douglas Rivlin, communications director at America’s Voice, a leading immigrant advocacy organization. “Stephen Miller and Jeff Sessions really forced the GOP’s hand on this and it is not likely to play out well in 2020.”

The justices are hearing oral argument on the case Tuesday.

While the case that reached the court is very limited — it’s about whether Mr. Trump’s 2017 phaseout checked all the right procedural boxes — the import is huge.

At stake are more than 600,000 illegal immigrant “Dreamers” who are currently protected by DACA, giving them a stay of deportation, work permits, driver’s licenses and access to some taxpayer benefits.

Mr. Trump has said he wants to grant Dreamers a more permanent status in the U.S., and in early 2018 even proposed a bill that would have done so, coupled with money for his border wall and new limits to the chain of legal family immigration.

But Democrats rejected those conditions, and instead want a clean legalization without stricter enforcement or tougher immigration limits.

In the stalemate, Mr. Trump said he would wait for the court’s ruling, figuring Democrats would be willing to deal once the justices rule his phaseout legal.

But those on both sides of the debate said that will put the president in a tricky spot nonetheless.

Rosemary Jenks, government relations manager at NumbersUSA, which backs stricter limits, said there’s no way Congress would pass a limited bill for Dreamers at this point. Democrats now insist on adding hundreds of thousands of other illegal immigrants to the legalization.

Ms. Jenks also said Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law who’s been working on a massive immigration overhaul, is eyeing a chance to marry his proposal to a Dreamer legalization bill — which could further complicate negotiations.

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, said he expects Mr. Trump to prevail at the Supreme Court.

“But then what?” he wondered.

He said one way for Mr. Trump to avoid a campaign-season crunch would be to postpone the phaseout to the end of the year — until after the election.

“They could say that this situation could have been resolved by Congress by now, but given the uncertainty caused by the meritless litigation by anti-borders groups, and also given that the ruling came in the middle of an election campaign, DHS could announce that work-permit renewals will be processed through the end of the year,” he said.

At that point, “work permits will begin to expire at an average rate of about 1,000 a day, and Congress will have to do something about it.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.