GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man wanted in the shooting deaths of two people.

News outlets report the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an address in Graham on Monday, where they found the victims and determined the suspect’s identity.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says the suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday in Asheboro, nearly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Graham.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

The sheriff’s office says it dispatched deputies to Asheboro to pick up the suspect and return him to Alamance County for questioning by detectives.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.