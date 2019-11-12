COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a teen in a South Carolina school shooting (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

An official says a teen facing 30 years to life in prison for killing a first-grader on a South Carolina school’s playground was charged with escape last month.

A jail investigator testified Tuesday at Jesse Osborne’s sentencing hearing that authorities found a hole in the 17-year-old’s cell wall.

Under cross-examination, investigator Nathan Mitchell said Osborne knew there was a camera in his cell and likely knew the wall led to the cell next door.

Mitchell also testified the hole was barely big enough to fit someone’s head into, much less their shoulders.

Osborne pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for killing the first grader outside Townville Elementary School after he shot his father and stole his truck at their Anderson County home in September 2016. Osborne was 14 at the time.

___

12:10 p.m.

Prosecutors seeking a life sentence for a teen who killed a first-grader on a South Carolina school playground showed a judge thousands of Instagram messages with him planning the crime.

A special hearing started Tuesday in Anderson County before a judge, who will decide 17-year-old Jesse Osborne’s sentence .

The teen faces 30 years to life without parole. Osborne had just turned 14 when he also killed his father in their home before driving to Townville Elementary School and shooting at students outside in September 2016.

Osborne pleaded guilty as an adult to two counts of murder.

Osborne’s Instagram group, which called itself “Project Rainbow,” debated whether it was better to shoot at an elementary school or middle school, settling on the elementary school because there was no on-campus police officer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.