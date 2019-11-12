President Trump said the impeachment hearings that begin Wednesday are “going absolutely nowhere” and that America’s prosperity faces a bigger threat from next year’s election.

During a speech at the Economic Club of New York, Mr. Trump said congressional Democrats should be focusing on a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico, but instead they’re fixated on a partisan impeachment inquiry.

“Democrats in Washington would rather pursue outrageous hoaxes and delusional witch hunts, which are going absolutely nowhere,” Mr. Trump said. “Don’t worry about it.”

He said the bigger risk facing the country is the economic downturn ahead if any of his “crazy” Democratic opponents win the presidency next year.

“I think the biggest risk is the election. I think we’re going to do very well, I think we’re going to win it,” Mr. Trump said. “I think we’re going to win it — hopefully easily, but it doesn’t matter as long as we win it by a vote. Our country is strong. Our country is great. Our economy is probably the best it’s ever been. And we want to keep it that way.”

Pointing to Democrats’ emphasis on green energy and their urgent concerns about climate change, the president said, “I think these people have gone totally ‘loco.’”

“They will kill our industry,” Mr. Trump predicted. “Tell Texas there will be no more drilling, there will be no more oil and gas. We’ll put hundreds of thousands of people out of work. We won’t fuel our factories, and now you’re talking about millions and millions of people. You’re talking about a country that couldn’t even exist. These people —I almost don’t know, is this politics? Because I think it’s bad politics.”

Mr. Trump said he gave a blunt talk recently behind closed doors, apparently in a pitch for campaign donations from wealthy business leaders.

“I said, ‘Listen, I don’t have to make a long speech. Here’s the story: I don’t like you. You don’t like me. You have no choice but to vote for me. And you will do whatever you have to do,’” the president recalled. “The truth is that you have no choice. Because the people we’re running against are crazy.”

