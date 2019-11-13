An agreement on stopgap spending legislation to keep the government running until Dec. 20 is far from set in stone.

Rep. Nita Lowey, House Appropriations Committee chair, told reporters Tuesday that it “appear[ed]” that congressional appropriators had settled on moving the shutdown deadline from next week to Dec. 20. The New York Democrat announced the purported agreement alongside her Republican counterpart, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Richard Shelby after a meeting on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Shelby told reporters that the Dec. 20 date had not been agreed to, but was “bandied about seriously.”

“From the 13th, now I’m hearing more about the 20th, and some people say a few days before Christmas,” Mr. Shelby told reporters of the new shutdown deadline. “I’ve been here Christmas Eve before, I wouldn’t recommend it.”

Mr. Shelby said he was unsure whether he would need to be on the Hill for Christmas Eve 2019, and noted that the sticking point remains funding for the southern border wall, a priority of President Trump’s agenda.

“All roads lead to the wall and from the wall,” Mr. Shelby told The Washington Times.

Disagreement over border security has spawned gridlock over a slew of annual appropriations bills. Congress has authorized spending for a host of federal agencies and departments but remains deadlocked over a controversial spending package covering the departments of Defense, Education, Energy, Labor, and Health and Human Services, among others.

Mr. Shelby said that in meetings with fellow senators on Wednesday he told them that the talks were “stalled,” and Congress was in need of a breakthrough from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mr. Trump, or perhaps Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

“We won’t try to do anything until the president signs onto it,” Mr. Shelby said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.