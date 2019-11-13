NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee prosecutor says his office has a resolution involving a young black activist’s court case.

Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott said Wednesday that the agreement states that 24-year-old Justin Jones will have no contact with Republican Reps. Glen Casada and Debra Moody and will be barred from the lawmakers’ office building until April 22.

Jones was arrested in February on misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges for allegedly throwing a cup of liquid toward Casada and Moody in an elevator during a protest. The case quickly received national attention amid allegations that Casada - who was the Tennessee House speaker at the time of the arrest - doctored Jones’ email to frame him for a bond violation.

Northcott eventually determined the emails were not doctored.

