Police in Baltimore are looking for 15 teenagers whose violent ambush and robbery sent a man to Shock Trauma Center.

Detectives in “Charm City” say a 52-year old man was walking home through New Hope Circle when “out of nowhere” a group of teenagers descended upon him with fists and kicks.

“They beat him, they punched him, they stomped him and then they robbed him,” Baltimore Police Detective Donny Moses said, a local CBS affiliate reported Tuesday.

The Nov. 5 attack was one of three in short succession that Mayor Jack Young called “unacceptable.”

A campus shooting that left one hospitalized, along with a stabbing involving four teenage suspect the same week, prompted the mayor to call for “job opportunities” in the area.

“You break it by going into those neighborhoods and provide job opportunities for them and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Mr. Young said, the station reported. “And by putting development in those neighborhoods that haven’t seen development in decades and that’s what we’re working to do.”

Authorities are looking for leads in all three cases.

